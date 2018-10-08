Cele to attend funeral for Gift of the Givers volunteer

Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to attend the funeral of the 17-year-old Gift of the Givers volunteer who was killed in gang crossfire in Hanover Park, Cape Town on Friday.

Ameerodien Noordien and three other bystanders were shot at multiple times while standing outside a tuck shop.

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said that Noordien had been shot in the back of the head three times.

Cele’s spokesperson Reneilwe Serero confirmed that Cele would field questions to the media and public after the funeral, which will take place at Masjidul Ikhlas at Surwood Walk, Hanover Park.

Following Noordien’s death, Sooliman called on Cele to act on gang violence in the Western Cape.

Last week, Cele deployed the Tactical Response Team (TRT) in Westbury, Johannesburg after residents took to the streets to protest gang violence.

A week earlier, Cele told Bonteheuwel residents that he would reinstate a specialised gang unit and facilitate an imbizo.

The funeral prayer will take place at Masjidul Ikhlas at Surwood Walk, Hanover Park at 15:00. Thereafter, the funeral procession will depart for Johnston Road Cemetery in Rylands.

All proceedings will be open to the public.

[Source: News24]

