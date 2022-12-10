Cele to deliver eulogy at funeral of policeman killed on duty

Share this article

Police minister Bheki Cele will deliver the eulogy at the funeral service of Const Ashwin Pedro who was killed while on duty in Grassy Park, Cape Town, last week.

Pedro and his partner had responded to a tip-off about an armed suspect in the area on December 1. An altercation with the suspect ensued and the constable sustained a fatal wound to his chest. His partner was unharmed and the suspect fled.

A suspect was arrested on the same evening.

“The South African Police Service will this Saturday gather in their collective grief to bid farewell to one of their own,” police said in a statement

The funeral will be at the Old Apostolic Church in Lavender Hill from 10am.

Source: TimesLIVE