Celebrate ‘queens of Africa’ when they return to SA, sports committee urges

The historic win by Banyana Banyana, who beat Morocco in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final before a packed stadium in Rabat on Saturday, healed the ache of losing the 2018 final to Nigeria.

That’s according to Beauty Dlulane, chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on sport, arts and culture, who congratulated the SA women’s football team after being crowned “queens” of the continent at the Wafcon.

The team defeated Nigeria, Zambia, Burundi and Tunisia to reach the final under the leadership of coach Desiree Ellis.

“On behalf of the committee we congratulate the team. They have done SA proud. The commitment and resolve the African champs have had to show makes one proud to be South African,” said Dlulane.

“We are going to the World Cup in Australia as African champions. What an honour that would be. Based on performances at the Wafcon it is clear that we’ll go there to challenge.”

Dlulane called on South Africans to go out in numbers and welcome the team when they return to SA on Tuesday.

In a statement, the committee said it wishes Bafana Bafana will be “inspired and seek to emulate the resilience and guts shown by these young women in North Africa”.

“No corner of Africa was left untouched in Banyana’s trail of destruction. It feels good to be South African.”

Source: TimesLIVE