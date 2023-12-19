Celebrating a century of radio in South Africa: A journey through time

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

South Africa marked a significant historical milestone on Monday as the nation celebrated a hundred years since the inception of radio. The inaugural experimental broadcast at Johannesburg’s Railway Headquarters on December 18, 1923, laid the foundation for a century-long relationship between South Africans and their beloved radio.

Surveys indicate that radio continues to hold a special place in the hearts of 94% of South Africans aged 15 and above, showcasing its enduring popularity as a medium of choice.

Reflecting on this milestone, Chairperson of Radiocracy, Advocate Robin Sewlal, shared his insights during an interview on VOC’s Drive Time show. “When we look back, I don’t believe our forebears would have ever imagined that radio would be just as powerful and beautiful as it is 100 years later,” Sewlal remarked. He emphasized the critical role radio has played, highlighting its wonderful attributes that contribute to the medium’s charm and appeal.

In the early years, radio served as the “master’s voice” due to the SABC’s monopoly. The landscape changed in the 90s with the Independent Broadcasting Act, ushering in an era of diversified airwaves. Sewlal recalled, “We were forced to be exposed if you were looking for good radio and not indoctrinated by his master’s voice.” Notable stations like LM Radio and Capital Radio emerged, with the release of Nelson Mandela further heralding the freedom of the airwaves.

Sewlal explained that the Freedom of the Airwaves Conference in the Netherlands played a crucial role in reshaping South Africa’s broadcasting landscape. It led to the establishment of an Independent Regulator and a transformed SABC board, introducing the three tiers of broadcasting: Community Broadcasting, Commercial Broadcasting, and Public Service Broadcasting.

Highlighting the transformative impact of Community Radio, Sewlal stated, “Community Radio in South Africa is the most transformed sector of the entire media fraternity, encompassing both broadcast and print media.” He acknowledged the challenges faced by Community Radio stations, including one-year licenses and the need for adequate support. He urged the regulator to address these challenges and provide essential resources for Community Radio stations nationwide.

“People are your most important resource,” Sewlal emphasized, noting that Community Radios depend on volunteerism. He underscored the role of Community Radio in nurturing talent, providing skills, and playing a significant role in feeding the nation through both public and commercial broadcasters.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay