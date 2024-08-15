Celebrating Women: A Civil Engineer’s quest to empower Women in STEM

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The representation of women in engineering remains alarmingly low in South Africa, reflecting a global trend where STEM fields—science, technology, engineering, and mathematics—are still predominantly male.

However, these very fields are crucial for the country’s development making the inclusion of women not just necessary for innovation, but essential for incorporating diverse perspectives in problem-solving.

Statistics show that women constitute only 13% of STEM graduates, and a mere 7% of engineers registered with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) are women.

In this edition of the series Women Dominating Male Industries, VOC News shines a light on a remarkable woman making significant strides in the male-dominated field of civil engineering.

While she chooses to remain anonymous, her journey and achievements are powerful testimonies to the impact women can have in this challenging sector.

“I was unsure what I wanted to become, but Maths and Physics were always my strong suits in school. My uncle recommended that I try Civil Engineering, where my strengths would be fully utilised,” she stated.

Her path began with a National Diploma in Civil Engineering, after which she started working at a consulting firm. Recognizing the need for personal growth and advancement, she pursued a BTech in Structural Engineering while working full-time, managing responsibilities as a mother, wife, and expectant mother.

“This made me realize that with courage and determination, anything is achievable. I am currently in the process of registering with ECSA as well,” she added.

Entering a predominantly male industry was far from easy. She encountered various challenges, from overcoming stereotypes to navigating a male-dominated workplace. Her experiences underscore the resilience required to succeed in this field.

“When I began my career, there were very few women working alongside me, leading to a sense of isolation and limited networking opportunities with other female professionals,” she explained.

The lack of female role models also made it difficult to find mentors and career guidance tailored to her experiences as a woman. Balancing her demanding career with personal life, especially as a mother, presented its own set of challenges.

“In civil engineering, you can either specialize in construction or consulting. I opted for consulting because the hours in construction are much longer. To manage working hours while being a mother, I hired a domestic worker to assist with childcare and household chores. I also relied on my strong family support system to help with the kids,” she noted.

Her advice to aspiring female engineers is clear:

“If you are interested in pursuing a career in civil engineering, go for it. The more women entering the field, the less male-dominated it will be. Always stay confident, support and uplift other women, and don’t be afraid to speak up and be yourself.”

Photo: Pexels