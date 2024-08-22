Celebrating Women: Athina Dennis on leading the charge for Women in artisanal trades

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

With South Africa’s unemployment rate soaring to 33.5% in the second quarter of 2024, the economic challenges facing the nation are daunting.

Amidst this crisis, it’s essential to recognize the pivotal role that women, who make up more than 50% of the population, can play in the economy—especially in industries historically dominated by men.

One sector experiencing a rising demand is that of skilled artisans, including electricians, welders, boilermakers, carpenters, toolmakers, fitters, joiners, and mechanics. Despite the growing need, there remains a significant shortage of trained and qualified professionals to fill these roles—especially women.

In this edition of our “Women Dominating Male Industries” series, VOC News had the privilege of speaking with Athina Dennis, a pioneering artisan with 20 years of experience.

Dennis is not only a qualified welder but currently works as a Mechanical Technology Welding and Metalwork educator at Oval North High School in Beacon Valley.

Reflecting on her journey, she shared, “I have been in the field of education for 12 years, both public and private, but I’ve been welding professionally since 2004.”

Interestingly, welding wasn’t always her passion. “It didn’t start out as a passion,” she explained.

“In the early 2000s, when I was in high school, I researched what professions were in demand in our country. Artisanal trades stood out. I wanted to make myself indispensable. I was mindful of my circumstances and knew that I had to create something meaningful for myself.”

In an industry where women were scarce, she encountered numerous challenges. However, rather than letting these obstacles define her, she forged her own path. She chose to do things the “Athina way,” ensuring her presence was felt and her skills were recognized.

“Everyone who knows me knows that I am very feminine, so they were surprised when I decided to pursue a career as an artisan,” she shared. “But I didn’t want to be part of the unemployment statistic.” “When I started out in the industry, there were no facilities for females. As artisans, we needed a place to get dressed and put on our uniforms and safety equipment,” she recalled.

Meanwhile, as her career progressed, she transitioned into education, a decision influenced by her journey into motherhood and her desire to inspire the next generation of artisans.

“One of the main reasons I ventured into teaching was because I was starting my own family. I wanted to spend more time with my daughter, and at that time, my job required long hours.”

She also highlighted the challenges faced by female students in training.

“When I was a welding instructor, I found that some companies were not eager to train girls; they wouldn’t train them the same way they trained male students,” she noted. “For young people unsure of their career paths, my advice is simple: while figuring out what you want to do, equip yourself with a skill. While you’re waiting to decide, you can use these skills to generate your own income. This makes you an entrepreneur and not an unemployed youth.”

Dennis acknowledged that progress has been made but believes more must be done to create an inclusive environment where women can thrive.

“The industry is growing with regards to female representation. I am very proud that our females are availing themselves to being skillful. There are mostly girls taking my subject and that’s great.” “The most rewarding thing for me is that when my students leave my classroom, they are not only equipped for university or college but, most importantly, they have a skill that will allow them to be an entrepreneur.”

Listen to the full feature below:

VOC News

Photos: Suppled