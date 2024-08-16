Celebrating Women: Lichelle Neethling on shaping a more inclusive future in construction

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

In South Africa, women make up just over 10% of the construction workforce—a statistic that is mirrored in many other countries around the world.

This disparity is often attributed to a lack of access to education and training opportunities, coupled with a bias that views construction as a “man’s job.”

In the latest edition of our series “Women Dominating Male Industries,” VOC News spoke with Lichelle Neethling, a seasoned quantity surveyor with over15 years of experience, currently working for Rider Levett Bucknall.

Neethling’s interest in the construction industry began early, inspired by her father, who was also a quantity surveyor.

Reflecting on her journey, she shared, “It is a fantastic industry to work in. My journey has been very rewarding, and my dad’s influence played a key role in sparking my keen interest in the industry.”

Neethling highlighted the importance of fostering a culture of inclusiveness within the construction industry to create a welcoming environment that attracts and retains a diverse range of talented individuals, including women.

“Females are fabulous. We are generally very collaborative and great communicators. We all know how different men and women are. Bringing more women into the industry can really affect decision-making,” she noted.

However, she acknowledged that the industry still has a long way to go, both in South Africa and globally.

“It is something we would like to see more of. We’re not quite there yet in the country or on a global level.”

Neethling also highlighted the various disciplines within the construction industry, from office roles to onsite positions, where women can make a significant impact.

“The best person for the job should be the one who gets the job, no matter who you are, where you are from, what colour your skin is, or whether you are male or female.”

While women are making significant progress in the construction industry, Neethling stressed that much work remains to ensure that women have equal opportunities and the necessary support to encourage an inclusive working environment.

“Seeing year-on-year growth in female representation is a must, but women within the industry should also take it upon themselves to lead by example.”

Photo: Pexels