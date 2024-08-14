Celebrating Women: Lieutenant Colonel Fatima Isaacs – A Trailblazer in the SANDF

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

In a field traditionally dominated by men, Lieutenant Colonel Fatima Isaacs has emerged as a pillar of resilience, leadership, and change within the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

As South African celebrates and commemorates Women’s Month, her story stands out as a testament to the strength and perseverance of women in male-dominated industries.

The SANDF, like many military institutions globally, has made commendable strides in integrating women into its ranks, including opening all positions to women, even in combat roles.

Despite these advancements, women in the military often face enduring stereotypes that question their capabilities and commitment.

However, Lieutenant Colonel Isaacs, who specializes as a clinical pathologist, has risen above these challenges, proving her mettle in a critical and demanding field.

Joining the SANDF in 2009, after serving in the Saudi military for five years, Lieutenant Colonel Isaacs was driven by a desire to serve her own country.

“I worked for the Saudi Military for about five years, and I told myself, you are serving people in another country; you need to serve your own people,” she expressed.

Her love for biology and a passion for medical technology led her to pursue a career in clinical pathology, where she quickly excelled.

As a Muslim woman, Lieutenant Colonel Isaacs has not only broken cultural and religious barriers within the SANDF but has also become a symbol of resilience.

Many may recognize her from the headlines she made in 2018 when she faced criminal charges for willful defiance after refusing to remove her headscarf while in uniform.

Her steadfast commitment to her faith led to a landmark victory in 2021, when a military court dropped the charges against her.

This victory not only vindicated her but also resulted in a historic change in the SANDF’s dress policy, allowing Muslim women to wear hijabs with their uniforms.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Lieutenant Colonel Isaacs shared the challenges she faced and the eventual triumph.

“There was a policy in place, but it was subject to opinion… we decided to agree to disagree,” she explained. “I will always say the situation needed to happen because we were struggling with this issue for a while… now I get to wear my scarf how I want.”

Throughout the legal battle, she said that support from her legal team, family, colleagues, and the public played a crucial role in her victory.

“It wasn’t a Fatima story it was an us story – I strongly believe in the power of dua [prayer],” she said.

Her victory was not just personal but a significant win for all Muslim women in the military.

“I didn’t think it would turn out as successful as this, but I knew that the final result would turn out how Allah [God] wants it.”

Her advice to young women considering a career in the military is simple yet profound:

“Know what you want to do, believe in yourself, and if this is where you want to be, go for it. Do not let people deter you. The military needs people, and Muslims especially – we are part of this country, and we need to make them understand that we are here to stay and that we love our country.”

Listen to the full feature below:

