CEO of Muslim Hands SA dies at age 54

The CEO of Muslim Hands SA, Ierfaan Cassiem has passed away. Cassiem, 54, held the position from the first July last year. According to his colleagues, he was meticulous and did his best to serve the destitute across the globe.
Fundraising Manager at Muslim Hands SA, Ashraf Kenny shared his sadness at the passing.
“We are grateful to Allah SWT for giving us the opportunity to work alongside him and learn from him. He was planning to travel to Morocco to assist with the response to the quake victims and he has been fortunate enough to travel widely to assist those in need. We pray his legacy continues in the work of Muslim Hands,” said Kenny.
Cassiem is survived by his wife, and two sons.
The janaazah is set to take place at 15h30 on Monday. The proceedings will take place at Masjidul Ummah in Ottery.
Cassiem started his career as an Internal Auditor at Clicks Group. He also had a substantial background in sports, community development and poverty alleviation projects in the Mother City.
Photo: Muslim Hands SA
VOC