Ceres a winter wonderland

The town of Ceres in the Cape Winelands has been turned into a winter wonderland with significant snowfall on the mountains.

Owner of the Matroosberg Nature Reserve Didi de Kock says residents and holidaymakers are flocking to the town that is experiencing typical cloudy, cold and misty winter weather.

“Unfortunately, this morning we had some rain that washed away some of the snow but in the mountain there is still a lot of snow, so the people that can park at the camp site and walk about 500 metres they will still reach good snow. So, if it’s your first-time snow hunting, this is not a bad opportunity, if you’ve seen nice, beautiful thick snow then maybe hang on for a bit later in the season. Otherwise today is a good day or even tomorrow, depends on the rain though.”

Source: SABC News