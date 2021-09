Share this article

















The Community Forum Elections Committee extends the Registration and Nominations period to Midnight on Monday the 12th of September 2021

*Register and Nominate!*

If you have not as yet!!

*Download and Register on the VOC App at:*

*or Click on:*

*For more details simply contact us on:*

+27 (0) 21 442 3583