Change for GOOD – De Lille announces new party name

Former Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille on Sunday announced the name of her new political party. This after announcing the launch of her new party on November 18th.

The new party has been named “GOOD” and will contest the 2019 elections.

While withholding the names of key leaders of the party, De Lille said it was too early to worry about positions.

In a statement released on Sunday, De Lille said the party will be based on four themes including spatial justice, social justice, economic justice and environmental justice.

The former mayor said that no democratic government ever addressed the issue of spatial justice within South Africa.

“Public land is not a commodity to be privatised or traded with. Its first purpose is to serve the public good. We will tackle the question of land distribution and land restitution,” said De Lille.

De Lille added all land owners should become a part of the solution.

“There is a duty on all land owners, like the State, private sector, churches, banks and traditional leaders to become part of the solution to land distribution.”

When addressing social justice, De Lille said race and gender still largely determines South Africans’ prospects.

“Sadly, racist incidents continue to occur but as a GOOD movement, we will not allow racists to speak for us.”

According to the former mayor, South African leaders have shied away from tackling structural and socialised racism within our society.

“We cannot allow our future to be structured around racial privilege or racial disadvantage,” De Lille said.

Under the theme of economic justice, De Lille described South Africa’s history of access to capital and wealth as “inescapably unequal.”

“To create a society that redresses capital, assets and wealth inequalities requires a meaningful programme of action.”

When discussing her fourth and final theme of environmental justice, De Lille stressed that the generation has to work together to protect the planet and stabilise the climate in order to protect the community and generations to come.

“Climate change is impacting our economy, impacting food security and raising food prices. We cannot afford not to tackle climate change.”

De Lille plans to announce the names of her premier candidates in January 2019. She plans to use her experience in government to bring about good government and good services to all South Africans.

“It is a simple and authentic name that says quite boldly what we stand for and that we are here to disrupt politics as usual.”

Zaahidah Meyer

