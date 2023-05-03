Changes made to Sassa payment dates for May — here’s what you need to know

“Social grant recipients are requested to be patient and not rush to withdraw their money from their accounts, as their money will remain available in their accounts until they are ready to withdraw.

“Clients who are unable to withdraw their funds on the first few days of payment should also not worry or attempt to rush to withdraw,” said Sassa.

The agency said the change will be applicable only in May.

“In case there are any changes to the payment schedule, Sassa will communicate in due course. Sassa apologises for the inconvenience and frustration that this change will cause to all grant recipients.”

Switch gold cards to a Shoprite money market account

Shoprite announced beneficiaries can switch their gold cards to a Shoprite money market account.

“Sassa grant beneficiaries with gold cards expiring in the next few months can avoid long queues and payment mishaps by switching their payments, free of charge, to a Shoprite money market account,” said the group.

Gold card holders can open an account and switch their Sassa payments:

Register by dialling *120*3534# or WhatsApp 087-240-5709, or visit the in-store money market counter, or download the Shoprite app.

Sign in and download your bank confirmation letter.

Download the Sassa form here or collect one at the money market counter in any Shoprite or Checkers supermarket.

Take your printed bank confirmation letter, completed Sassa switch form and original ID to your nearest Sassa office.

The offer is valid until June 30. Applications received after the closing date will not be considered.