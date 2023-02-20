Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Changes to rolling blackout stages will occur at short notice: Eskom

Eskom says because of the high number of generation unit breakdowns, there is a possibility of further changes on the rolling blackout stages at short notice.

Eskom has been implementing Stage six rolling blackouts since Sunday night and this will continue till further notice.

Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha says a generating unit each at Arnot, Hendrina, Lethabo and Majuba, as well as two units at Camden Power Station, suffered breakdowns on Sunday afternoon.

Mantshantsha says two generating units at the Lethabo Power Station were shut down due to coal constraints as the New Vaal Mine that is supplying the station has been unable to deliver the expected amount of coal during the past week because of heavy rains.

Source: SABC News


