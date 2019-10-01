Chaos as fight breaks out in mall

Share this article

















A fight broke out between a large crowd at popular shopping mall Canal Walk over the weekend, causing mass chaos. In the video, people can be seen throwing objects at each other on an escalator in the mall’s food court.

A video recorded by a member of the crowd shows a large group of people all crowded on an escalator. They can be heard yelling at each other and hurling what appears to be shopping trolleys and baskets at one another.

Another video shows fighting outside the Wonderland area.

According to Canal Walk CEO Gavin Wood, the group refused to leave the mall at closing, became agitated and attacked security guards attempting to escort them out.

Canal Walk addressed the fight via social media, stating that they will not accept violent behaviour on their premises and are working with SAPS to investigate.

