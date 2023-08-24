Chaos erupts at the City of Cape Town Council meeting

Share this article

By Dideka Njemla

During a discussion held at the monthly council meeting on Thursday, 24 August, to combat issues the City of Cape Town (COCT) endured during the taxi strike, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had an outburst in which they expressed that they were against the presence of Mayco member of Safety and Security, JP Smith at the engagement.

The EFF projected their views through a silent protest whereby they occupied the podium and held placards. Several minutes later, EFF members began singing expressing that they did not want Smith to be part of the dialog that was taking place.

Furthermore, members of the EFF received warnings from the speaker of the City of Cape Town Council, Felicity Purchase, before they were forcefully removed by law enforcement officials.

According to Stop COCT’s Sandra Dixon, this interfered with the engagement of the public, as the ‘virtual live’ disconnected. The outbursts received from the EFF led to the sudden end of the city council meeting. The meeting then resumed in on a different floor of the building.

“The live feed did not resume, the EFF and the Nation Coloured Congress (NCC) councillors were not welcomed back, while the African National Congress (ANC) councillors who supported the protest, were barred from speaking during proceedings,” stated Dixon.

The disruption disturbed the transparency in which citizens were hoping to achieve. Dixon further described the council meeting to be fruitless for citizens.

“The public was excluded from listening and participating in the council meeting, many decisions would be taken where the public did not witness it, therefore this has been such a loss for Cape Town citizens as their right to witness a council city meeting was taken away,” said Dixon.

Purchase said internal CCTV footage will be requested to hold members accountable for the disruption caused.

“The councillors who took part in the protest during Council proceedings will be processed accordingly, in terms of the Code of Council and the Council Rules of Order,” added Purchase.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied