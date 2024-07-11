Chasing Adam: Cyclist embarks on 35,000km journey to support mental health organisation

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Adam Jacobs, a 22-year-old cyclist from Observatory, has embarked on an incredible journey titled: “Chasing Adam.” He is cycling across 34 African countries with the goal of raising R100,000 for the non-profit organization Waves for Change (W4C).

This initiative aims to provide more children with free access to mental health support through surf therapy.

Starting his journey on 6 July, Jacobs plans to cover approximately 50km per day, expecting the trip to span about two years. His route includes countries like South Africa, Mozambique, Kenya, and Tanzania, Somalia among others.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, W4C representative Tania Bailey said the organisation aims to assist children from underprivileged communities get the access to mental health care.

“We offer child-friendly, community-based mental health services through surfing in underserved areas. We currently engage with 2,500 kids per week across four sites in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.”

She explained, “Our involvement in Chasing Adam began when Adam sought a mental health organization to benefit from his initiative. I reached out to him via social media and its quite a fascinating journey.”

Bailey said they were honoured that Adam had chosen them as the beneficiary.

“Since then, he has immersed himself in our work, understanding the impact of surf therapy on children’s lives.”

She noted that Adam poured his heart into preparing for this journey.

“I don’t think I’ve ever met a 21-year-old who woke up one day and said he wants to do this. He’s gone through phenomenal lengths to prepare for this journey.”

The funds raised by Adam will directly benefit Waves for Change, supporting their efforts to provide comprehensive surf therapy programs that cost approximately R10,000 per child, covering full program and after-care services.

Bailey noted, “With R100,000, we can significantly impact the lives of 10 children, empowering them with greater self-confidence and life skills.”

To support Adam’s journey or learn more about Waves for Change, email Tania@wavesforchange.org or follow @chasing_adam on Instagram and Facebook.

Contributions can also be made through his givengain account.

VOC News

Photo: ChasingAdam/Instragram