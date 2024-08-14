Child protection gaps exposed in Elsies River teacher misconduct case

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The disturbing case of an Afrikaans teacher at Elsies River High School, dismissed for sexual misconduct, highlights the urgent need for stronger child protection in educational settings. The teacher’s actions, which involved sending explicit images and assaulting students, expose significant gaps in current safeguarding measures, raising serious concerns about the responsibilities of educators.

Caroline Peters, founder of the Callas Foundation, emphasized the vulnerability of children in schools, stating, “When we speak about the sexual offences registry, there should be more safeguarding at schools. We believe there must be a more comprehensive approach to safeguarding. There must be mandatory background checks for all staff, regular training in child protection, and the establishment of clear reporting mechanisms for students and staff.”

Peters also stressed the importance of clear reporting mechanisms to prevent perpetrators from simply moving to another school after being suspended. These measures, she believes, are essential to ensuring the safety of children and preventing further incidents of abuse within educational institutions.

Listen to full interview below.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels