Child swept out to sea at Strand beach still missing

Rescue services continue to look for a child, believed to be 12-years-old, who disappeared in the surf on Saturday, August 24 at a beach in Strand.

Alan Meiklejohn, NSRI Strand station commander, said at 2.36pm NSRI Strand duty crew were activated by the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) following reports of a drowning in progress at Strand Beach.

The child was with a group of local friends swimming together when he disappeared under water after appearing to be in difficulty in the surf.

“The sea rescue craft Spirit of Surfski and Mercantile Spirit were launched and our sea rescue vehicle and NSRI rescue swimmers, WC Government Health EMS and the EMS rescue squad, the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services and their Fire rescue dive unit, CoCT Law Enforcement and Law Enforcement Marine Unit, GB Med Security ambulance Services, ER24 ambulance services and members of the local Neighbourhood Watch responded,” said Meiklejohn.

An air, sea and shoreline search for the missing child commenced but despite an extensive search sadly no sign of the child was found.

A Police Dive Unit are continuing in an ongoing search supported by NSRI Strand, Strand Surf Lifesaving, CoCT Law Enforcement Marine and Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services dive unit.

The family were assisted by trauma Counsellors.

Source: Cape Town etc

