Children all over the world appreciate their fathers’ sacrifices on Father’s Day

Share this article

Children from across the globe wake up this morning to celebrate a special man in their lives. Father’s Day is commemorated annually in the month of June. It’s a day that many families choose to shower their dads with love and gratitude for the sacrifices he makes.

However, the little ones in their homes see things a little differently. Each father possesses a distinctive quality that sets them apart and makes them deserve the title of ‘dad’.

While the day has become commercialised, it seems South African children are in absolute awe of their dads.

So what really then, does Father’s Day mean to young children and what makes their dads so special to them?

“It means you must celebrate your father. He is strong and he plays games with me. I’m going to make him a card and breakfast and massage his feet.”

“He packs me lunch and makes me hot chocolate every morning.”

“Daddy is the best; Father’s Day is when we celebrate all the dads in the world. I love my dad because he doesn’t ever say no to me.”

While South African society is riddled with absent fathers and those not involved in their child’s life as much as they should be, many millennial dads are breaking down barriers and stereotypes.

Fathers are stepping up to the challenge and are no longer just a financier but are becoming more actively involved in the lives of their children.

8-year-old Zoe Govender speaks about what her dad means to her. “Father’s Day means to thank your dad for all the sacrifices he made. Working hard, that’s what makes dad special. I love my dad because he is so special. He teaches me how to play soccer, netball, basketball, and how to boxe.

“He bought me a violin; he is the best thing in the whole world. He always wanted to go to a 5-star hotel for Fathers’ Day so that’s what I’m going to do for him, and my mother has to pay for it.”

Meanwhile, for 9-year-old Amra Martins, her dad is the best because of all the sweet treats he gives her.

“I love him because he gives me a lot of sweets. I’m going to make him a card and we are taking him to dinner and buy him a jacket or something.”

Source: SABC News