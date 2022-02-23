Children’s rights organisation hopes for increased social spending in the 2022 Budget

Share this article

Cape-based children’s rights organisation, Molo Songololo, is hoping for increased social spending during the tabling of the 2022 budget, saying children of underprivileged families will benefit.

Molo Songololo says growing the economy and jobs paying decent wages will filter down to keeping children out of poverty. They say over 40% of the country’s children live in overcrowded shelters with no running water or sanitation.

Director of Molo Songololo, Patrick Solomons, is hoping for relief in the budget to immediately filter down to children.

A lot of the children that we work with only have one meal a day, sometimes no meal at all. We can do immediate improvements, we could also have zero tax on some food study and expand it. We call for him to also look at safety, infrastructure development and also our schools. Those are tangible things that can be done in one year, for example,” says Solomons.

Meanwhile, an economist at Wits University, Lumkile Mondi, says Godongwana will turn to sin taxes to find additional revenue when he delivers his maiden budget speech on Wednesday. Mondi is among the economists who believe that under the current economic conditions, Godongwana will maintain most of the current tax regimes. He says commodity prices and the lockdown regulations remaining at Alert Level One leading to an improvement in revenue is good news for government. “The Minister of Finance is expected to keep both personal income tax as well as corporate tax steady because the improvement in revenue driven by commodity prices and most importantly by the lowering of lockdown to Level 1 shows an improved performance from companies from the retail to banks, therefore, I think many South Africans should be worried about excise tax, those that drink and smoke will likely pay more,” says Mondi. Source: SABC News