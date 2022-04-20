Chinese company signed agreement for UAE energy projects

Share this article

A Chinese technology company has secured three oil and gas subsea cable supply projects with the United Arab Emirates, local UAE media reports.

According to the report, ZTT Submarine Cable & System has signed an agreement with UAE’s National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) on three oil and gas subsea cable supply projects set to be delivered to the end-user, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

The deal, valued at $514 million, covers four offshore wellhead towers, pipelines, and umbilicals in Hair Dalma, Satah, and Bu Haseer fields, the report says.

The contract is expected to be completed in 2025.

The Project will enable the Dalma field to produce around 340 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of natural gas.

China and UAE trade volume had reached 144.4 billion Emirati dirhams (about $40 billion) in 2021.

Source: Middle East Monitor