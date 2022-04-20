Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Chinese company signed agreement for UAE energy projects

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

A Chinese technology company has secured three oil and gas subsea cable supply projects with the United Arab Emirates, local UAE media reports.

According to the report, ZTT Submarine Cable & System has signed an agreement with UAE’s National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) on three oil and gas subsea cable supply projects set to be delivered to the end-user, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

The deal, valued at $514 million, covers four offshore wellhead towers, pipelines, and umbilicals in Hair Dalma, Satah, and Bu Haseer fields, the report says.

The contract is expected to be completed in 2025.

The Project will enable the Dalma field to produce around 340 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of natural gas.

China and UAE trade volume had reached 144.4 billion Emirati dirhams (about $40 billion) in 2021.

Source: Middle East Monitor 


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.