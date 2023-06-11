‘Cholera death toll not true reflection of lives lost‘

Share this article

Humanitarian aid organisation, Gift of the Givers says the official death toll from cholera related illnesses is not the true reflection of the deaths on the ground caused by the outbreak.

According to the National Health Department, the confirmed death toll stands at 32, with 29 fatalities in Gauteng, two in Free State, and an additional death recorded in Mpumalanga.

However, Gift of the Givers believes that this is a gross underreporting and that the death rate in Vredefort Free State region is around 10. It says more than 70 individuals in the Vredefort area have been affected by cholera.

The organisation’s Clifford Mabe explains: “We got a call from one of the communities and they were complaining about water and stomach cramps and diarrhoea and we did activate our team on Thursday and came with bottles of water and rehydration sachets and on the ground people were complaining that they are having diarrhoea and stomach cramps which are symptoms of cholera. People were saying that they lost their loved ones due to diarrhoea and stomach cramps. So we still don’t know what is the correct number of the deceased in Vredefort, people are continuing to die with diarrhoea and stomach cramps.”

Meanwhile, Tshwane’s Executive Mayor, Cilliers Brink, says the source of the cholera outbreak is yet to be determined. He was speaking during a media briefing on Friday. Brink says tests on water supply from the taps show no cholera contamination.

“The number of patients who report cholera symptoms have, according to all indications, started to decline. But, national, provincial and local governments are still to determine the source of the cholera. Even if tap water is not the source of the cholera the outbreak and loss of human life has highlighted, like no other event before, the plight of the people of Hammanskraal.”

Source: SABC News