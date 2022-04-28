Citizens remain crippled by increasing crime stats in South Africa

Share this article

Almost three decades following the attainment of freedom in South Africa, residents remain crippled by fear of increasingly violent crime in the country.

This coupled by failure of police to curb it. People say they don’t feel free at all on this Freedom Day.

South Africans have pinned their hopes on newly appointed Police Commissioner General Sehlahle Fannie Masemola to turn things around.

The Bill Of Rights guarantees the freedom and security of a citizen, and freedom of movement and residence, among others.

Despite this, many South Africans live under the grim shadow of crime.

In the video below, President Ramaphosa addresses official Freedom Day celebration in Mpumalanga:



The Human Sciences Research Council recently released a report that concluded that confidence in the police is at an all-time low since 1994.

Police union Popcru attributes this to the 2020 police budget cut, by then Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

However analysts have different views on whether freedoms are being infringed upon.

A report of the Expert Panel into the July 2021 civil unrest attribute the violence and failure by police to tackle it on the hollowing of the capacity of state institutions due to corruption and state capture.

This is also impacted by youth unemployment, corruption and inefficiencies within law enforcement.

