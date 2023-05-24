Citizens should settle for load shedding until end of year: Gordhan

Share this article

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says citizens should settle for load shedding until the end of the year.

Delivering his department’s budget vote in Parliament on Tuesday, Gordhan says the desired energy availability factor, which is set to end load shedding, is on track to be achieved in March 2025.

He says, “We now know as a population and as an economy to settle for load shedding of a significant order until the end of the year at least. However, nonetheless determining efforts are being made by the government to ensure that the recovery of the generating capacity of Eskom must be complemented by the introduction of new capacity to end load shedding.”

Kusile units back

On Monday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa lauded the progress made in bringing four Kusile units back online in December.

Ramokgopa received a status update on efforts underway to return the lost Kusile units online in a bid to help resolve the country’s energy crises.

He said he is still waiting for President to give him ministerial authority to implement some of the plans around the ailing power stations.

“I don’t assign functions to myself. It’s the President and I am more than confident that he will soon be making that announcement. I have had engagements with Minister [Gwede]Mantashe and Minister [Pravin] Gordhan as a collective and individually. So, but I did say before that even before the assignment and mandate there is a lot that can be achieved like diagnostic reports from the power stations.”

Source: SABC News