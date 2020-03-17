Citizens warned against criminals posing as health officials offering door-to-door COVID 19 tests

Share this article

















Health officials are warning unsuspecting residents of criminals posing as health workers conducting Co-Vid 19 tests. It comes after several Cape Town residents took to social media, to describe how they were duped into opening the doors to their homes and robbed of their valuables.

Panic has set in the country as the number of coronavirus cases has increased to 62 in less than a week. Fears have been raised after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the pandemic a state of disaster, which subsequently led to the implementation of several preparatory and preventative measures.

Netcare human resource director Peter Warrener described the situation as unfortunate and said it is expected of criminals to become opportunistic during times of panic.

“I can assure you that we have no staff, whether they are purporting to be from Netcare or the Medi-cross clinic or 911, going door-to-door and testing people in any manner whatsoever. We have no people out in the field,” he emphasised.

The director said that it is important to ask for verification, whether the person at the door is in uniform or not. Warrener explained that all testing takes place at designated testing laboratories.

“Everyone should have an identity tag with them. People shouldn’t let anyone (into their houses) who is not properly authorized,” he urged.

He encouraged people to call the police if no identification is presented.

“We have urged everyone to be very vigilant, not to let people in and phone the SAPS immediately and communicate that they’re doing that to the people trying to get in. Whether they be businesses or domestic houses,” he explained. “People who are doing something wrong and are told the SAPS will be called, often they will disappear very quickly. Be absolutely vigilant – don’t let anyone you’re unsure of into your home or business. From a Netcare perspective we’re very keen to respond to queries,” said Warrenner.



















