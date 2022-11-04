City encourages vendors to apply for trading bays for the City’s Summer Market

Share this article

The City of Cape Town’s Economic Growth Directorate is encouraging vendors to apply now for trading bays at the Cape Town Summer Market set to take place between 16 and 20 December 2022 at the Company’s Garden in the CBD.

Vendors have until 17:00 on Friday, 11 November 2022 to apply for a trading bay at the upcoming Cape Town Summer Market.

“The market is an opportunity for bakers, designers, fresh produce sellers and other artisans and crafters to showcase their goods to consumers in a space loved by locals and international visitors alike,” said Alderman James Vos, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth.

The event will also feature activities, including live music, performance dancers and the popular singing competition, The Summer Star.

“Another added dimension that makes this market special is that the City, in partnership with the Craft and Design Institute, will be offering product development and marketing training to some of the vendors. This shows our commitment to supporting the growth of Cape Town’s informal economy.”

“The City’s Economic Growth Directorate is fiercely committed to giving our small businesses the tools and avenues that will help them to reach new consumers and clients. At the same time, we are driving platforms that boost the economy,” said Alderman Vos.

Applications for trading at the market are now open with each bay costing R107,20 per day for the duration of the event.

Application forms can be obtained by contacting ZA Fanzone on 021 819 2540 or ctom@zafanzone.co.za or at the following offices between 09:00 and 15:00 on weekdays:

1st Floor, 44 Wale Street, Cape Town

Ground Floor, Administrative Block, Goodwood Municipal offices, Voortrekker Road, Goodwood

Block C, Stocks and Stocks, Ntlazane Road, Khayelitsha

Ground Floor, Plumstead Offices, 3 Victoria Road, Plumstead

The closing date for digital and hard copy applications is Friday, 11 November 2022 at 17:00.

Space is limited and trading opportunities will be provided to those who meet the selection criteria.

For more information, contact ZA Fanzone on the details mentioned above.

Photo CoCT