City explores energy diversification opportunities

City representatives yesterday, 25 October 2022, visited the Klipheuwel Wind Farm in the Overberg region as part of its ongoing efforts to explore energy diversification opportunities



“As we look at options to end load-shedding over time in Cape Town and as we assess our diversification opportunities, members of the City’s Energy Portfolio Committee are building their capacity to understand the technologies that will contribute to the shifts required,” said Mayoral Committee Member for Energy, Councillor Beverley van Reenen.

“In line with our oversight duties, the Energy Portfolio Committee will continue to investigate all energy diversification opportunities. We aim to implement innovative projects and processes that achieve secure, affordable and clean energy,” said Energy Portfolio Committee Chairperson, Councillor Zimkhitha Sulelo.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to assist the municipality on its journey to provide energy security to its constituents,” said Hlengiwe Radebe, Economic Development Director for Klipheuwel Wind Farm.

The City continues to build on its programme of ending load-shedding over time by focusing on energy diversification to enhance security of supply with the City’s own build projects, small-scale embedded generation programmes of buying excess power from qualifying customers, wheeling and independent power producer programmes.

Source: City of Cape Town

Photo: Pixabay