City facilities gear up for summer

The City of Cape Town says its swimming pools and spray parks are in the final stretch of preparedness for the summer season. Of the city’s 38 swimming pools, 32 will open this season, as well as four of the six spray parks.

The city’s, Patricia van der Ross, says with the lifeguard recruitment process being finalized, she is excited that the majority of the recreational water facilities will open in time for the school holidays which start on the third of next month.

Swimming pools that will open for the season are: Athlone, Bellville, Bellville South, Bonteheuwel, Delft, Goodwood, Hanover Park, Manenberg, Parow North, Parow Valley, Ravensmead, Ruyterwacht, Brown’s Farm, Lentegeur, Mnandi, Muizenberg, Newlands, Retreat, Westridge, Wynberg, Zandvlei, Kuilsriver, Blue Downs, Khayelitsha, Monwabisi, Strand, Kensington, Langa, Long Street, Trafalgar, Wesfleur and Sea Point.

The swimming pools that will remain closed are Elsiesriver, Emthonjeni, Vulindlela, Eastridge, and Observatory due to ongoing repairs and maintenance.

The Du Noon spray park will open on 12 December, while Nyanga, Khayelitsha and Valhalla Park are likely to open later, once repairs to these facilities are completed.

The Ocean View and Scottsville spray parks will remain closed as all the equipment, including the overhead water sprayers, have been damaged by vandalism.

‘I want to encourage our visitors to make use of and take ownership of these facilities. They are there for all our residents to enjoy responsibly and it is our collective duty to ensure that it’s not vandalised, burgled or broken down,’ said Councillor Van der Ross.

Swimming pool opening dates vary, and are available here: www.capetown.gov.za/swimmingpools

The operating hours are currently being finalised, and will be communicated in due course.

Photo CoCT


