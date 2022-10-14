City hosts breast cancer awareness month event

Share this article

The event – a collaboration between City Health and Subcouncil 5 at the Belhar Indoor Sports Complex – sought to raise awareness about breast cancer, but also create a safe space where women could get critical health checks done.



According to the World Health Organization, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide. In South Africa, the incidence of breast cancer among women is increasing.

It is for this reason that public and private healthcare structures conduct ongoing awareness and education, but particularly in October, which is designated as Breast Cancer Awareness month.

“Every woman needs to examine her breasts and underarms regularly every month. Should you notice any changes in your breasts during these self-examinations, let your healthcare provider know. The early detection of breast cancer is one of the most critical undertakings to treat the disease successfully, and why screening is so important,” said the Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia Van der Ross.

Some tests for breast cancer can be done at clinic level, otherwise the health professional will refer residents to breast clinics at either Tygerberg or Groote Schuur hospital.

More than 200 community members were invited to attend the City’s event, including two residents who shared their personal journey with cancer.

Source: City of Cape Town