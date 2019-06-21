City issues Al Noor with eviction notice

Share this article

















VOC News has learnt that the Al Noor Orphanage in Woodstock has been served with an eviction notice by City of Cape Town officials. The orphanage is under investigation for sexual and physical abuse. Its founder Amina Okpara also faces charges of fraud and corruption and possible charges under the immigration act. Al Noor orphanage manager Nkululeko Mboniswa says they must leave the premises by 5pm on Friday.

“It comes as a shock that we were served with this notice. Our lease with the City expires in 2022 and in our view, we have not violated any of terms of the lease,” he said.

“The City has not engaged us…we were just handed the letter to say we must leave by 5pm.”

The City of Cape Town says according to the principal lease agreement, the property may only be used for the purpose of developing and operating an orphanage and related facilities.

“The City received confirmation from the Western Cape Social Development Department that the Al Noor Orphanage has been deregistered. In light of this as well as the controversy surrounding the orphanage, the City has terminated the lease agreement,” said City spokesperson, Luthando Tyhalibongo.

Mboniswa said their lawyers would be studying the eviction papers. VOC

