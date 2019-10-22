City launches pothole-repair campaign

Share this article

















The City of Cape Town has announced it has launched a pothole-repair campaign to sharpen its service delivery to residents.

“The purpose of this campaign is to refocus on the basics of service delivery and to remind residents that we are committed to ensuring that more people experience the benefit of efficient service delivery. The formation of potholes during winter is a common occurrence as it is directly related to the heavy rainfalls and the age or condition of the roads. Now that the weather conditions are more favourable, city road repair teams will be hard at work repairing potholes and undertaking general maintenance across the city to ensure that the roads you drive, travel to work on, cycle on, are in good condition. We have a plan to do permanent repairs to ensure a better quality repair,” said Executive Mayor Dan Plato.

This campaign is part of a Back-to-Basics approach to service delivery. The City’s Roads Department spent R38-million addressing 19 929 pothole incidents during last financial year (2018/19).

Water is the main cause of potholes, but it can also form due to diesel spillages, vehicle collisions, fires, and inadequate road drainage. In addition to pothole-fixing, R287-million is spent on resurfacing roads per annum.

“This initiative speaks to our commitment to deliver basic services that will improve well-being of our residents and motorists. I also want to remind residents that we rely on them to inform us of potholes in their areas/streets. If we don’t know about it, we cannot fix it,” said the Mayco Member for Transport, Felicity Purchase.

Residents can report potholes to the Transport Information Centre on 080 065 6463. This is a 24/7 information centre and is toll-free from a landline or a cell phone.

Alternatively, a mail can sent to Transport.Info@capetown.gov.za.

You can also send a WhatsApp to 063 407 3699, or contact our Customer Call Centre on 0860 103 089.

Picture: Supplied/City of Cape Town

(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)

Share this article

















Comments

comments