From the news desk

City of Cape Town expresses shock as firefighters get shot at

The City of Cape Town says it was shocked after firefighters were shot at in two separate incidents this week.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith says they responded to a structural fire at Uitsig where they were also stoned.

He says a crew also came under attack at Greenville in Kraaifontein. Smith says the firefighters escaped injury but damage was caused to firefighting vehicles which can no longer operate.

“While firefighters are accustomed to risking their lives on a daily basis against unforgiving flames they’re not trained to handle direct violent attacks by these criminals while responding to emergencies. The trauma inflicted on members in this regard is unacceptable. The City will give a reward of up to R5 000 for information including cell phone videos that may lead to such perpetrators and lead to their arrest,” says Smith.

Source: SABC News


