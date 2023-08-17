City of Cape Town laments impact of extortion in construction industry

Share this article

The City of Cape Town says extortion in the construction industry continues to hamper its efforts to build houses, improve roads and create jobs in the city.

Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis visited a R430-million bulk sewer project in Milnerton yesterday.

Residents from Montague Gardens, Milnerton and Du Noon are expected to benefit from the project.

But like with other major construction projects in the city, criminality has reared its head on this project too.

Hill-Lewis says extortionists had tried to derail the project, but it did not have a major impact.

He says that the city has launched a programme to stop extortion in construction.

The first phase of the bulk sewer project is expected to be completed by 2025.

Source: SABC News