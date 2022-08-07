Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

City of Cape Town lifts boil notice, following issues at water plant

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

Latest sampling results indicate that water is safe to drink and the discolouration experienced in parts of the eastern, central and southern suburbs has been resolved. This means that residents in affected areas need no longer boil their water before drinking or cooking.

Sampling conducted by the City’s Scientific Services Branch and Environmental Health Service indicates that water is safe to drink.

Sampling shows the water quality complies with national standards for drinking water (SANS 241), and is safe for consumption.
Residents in areas who were advised to implement the precautionary boil notice, need no longer do so.
Should your household geyser still be holding some discoloured water, residents should allow this to clear before using for drinking/cooking purposes.
The discolouration occurred due to cumulative effects of recent phases of load-shedding causing a process control fault at the Faure Water Treatment Plant. The plant has been scoured and restarted – however, work is ongoing to ensure that it is operating properly before being reconnected to the water distribution network.
The City wishes to thank residents for their patience and cooperation during this time.
Source: City of Cape Town

Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.