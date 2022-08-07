City of Cape Town lifts boil notice, following issues at water plant

Latest sampling results indicate that water is safe to drink and the discolouration experienced in parts of the eastern, central and southern suburbs has been resolved. This means that residents in affected areas need no longer boil their water before drinking or cooking.
Sampling conducted by the City’s Scientific Services Branch and Environmental Health Service indicates that water is safe to drink.
Sampling shows the water quality complies with national standards for drinking water (SANS 241), and is safe for consumption.
Residents in areas who were advised to implement the precautionary boil notice, need no longer do so.
Should your household geyser still be holding some discoloured water, residents should allow this to clear before using for drinking/cooking purposes.
The discolouration occurred due to cumulative effects of recent phases of load-shedding causing a process control fault at the Faure Water Treatment Plant. The plant has been scoured and restarted – however, work is ongoing to ensure that it is operating properly before being reconnected to the water distribution network.
The City wishes to thank residents for their patience and cooperation during this time.
