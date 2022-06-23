Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

City of Cape Town offers job-shadow opportunities to students

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL
The City of Cape Town’s Corporate Services Directorate is facilitating job-shadowing opportunities for high school learners, tertiary students and City staff who are currently studying.
This will take place over a period of up to five days, during the respective school and university holidays.
The city’s mayoral committee member for Corporate Services, Theresa Uys says to be considered for this opportunity, the students will need to be South African citizens living in Cape Town
The following documents are required:
1. A completed job shadow application form either for high school/university students or staff currently studying
2. A certified copy of their ID, not older than three months
3. A letter from the school/ tertiary institution requesting job shadowing and indicating the duration (one to five days)
4. A signed letter from their parent/legal guardian confirming permission.
5. A short CV including contact numbers of the parent/legal guardian/educator/lecturer.
For all external applicants, the application, along with the supporting documents, should be sent to:
Student.Opportunities@capetown.gov.za and hrservicedesk@capetown.gov.za.

Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.