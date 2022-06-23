City of Cape Town offers job-shadow opportunities to students

LOCAL
The City of Cape Town’s Corporate Services Directorate is facilitating job-shadowing opportunities for high school learners, tertiary students and City staff who are currently studying.
This will take place over a period of up to five days, during the respective school and university holidays.
The city’s mayoral committee member for Corporate Services, Theresa Uys says to be considered for this opportunity, the students will need to be South African citizens living in Cape Town
The following documents are required:
1. A completed job shadow application form either for high school/university students or staff currently studying
2. A certified copy of their ID, not older than three months
3. A letter from the school/ tertiary institution requesting job shadowing and indicating the duration (one to five days)
4. A signed letter from their parent/legal guardian confirming permission.
5. A short CV including contact numbers of the parent/legal guardian/educator/lecturer.
For all external applicants, the application, along with the supporting documents, should be sent to:
Student.Opportunities@capetown.gov.za and hrservicedesk@capetown.gov.za.