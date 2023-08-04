City of Cape Town to seek urgent interdict against striking taxi operators

Share this article

The City of Cape Town says it will seek an urgent interdict against the currently striking members of the taxi industry in the Western Cape.

An estimated 12 000 minibus taxis across the province won’t be transporting the tens of thousands of commuters that rely on this mode of transport.

The decision comes after the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) withdrew from the Minibus Taxi Task Team set up to address numerous challenges in the industry.

The strike is also against the city’s continued impounding of taxis under the newly implemented by-laws.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has condemned the violence which he associates with the Santaco strike action.

“We will work with the SAPS to enforce the law and hold anyone guilty of perpetrating public violence accountable. We will also not hesitate to lay a civil claim for any damages to infrastructure resulting from this strike.”

“While we respect the right to peaceful protest, violence and intimidation have no place in Cape Town. City authorities are on high alert, and we will not accept the blockading of routes and violent intimidation of peaceful commuters and non-striking transport operators,” adds Hill-Lewis.

Source: SABC News