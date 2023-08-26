City of Cape Town unites against the unaffordability of basic needs.

Share this article

By Dideka Njemla

Several residents and organizations protested the City of Cape Town’s electricity tariff increase that was implemented at the start of July.

The peaceful protest that took place at the Cape Town Civic Centre on Saturday morning follows several complaints lodged by ordinary Capetonians about two basic needs, electricity, and water.

Residents of the city came out in their masses to have their voices heard regarding the unaffordability of electricity and water tariffs.

Protesters stated that the tariff increases were exorbitant and many, especially those depending on social grants, were unable to afford the increase.

“I cannot afford it; I am a pensioner, they deduct R350 from my pension account. It is pathetic how this government just deducts money from pensioners after I paid R700 last month. I had to pay R200 more for 40 units How can a person survive like that,” he said in frustration.

“I am pensioner and so is my wife and not much can be done with the money we get. We are forced to borrow money just to get by because of these expensive costs. Borrowing money means having to pay it back with interest, and that’s more money we do not have. I am here to stand with everyone else who is affected, hoping something will be done,” another resident added.

Spokesperson of the Electricity Must Fall Organisation Natasha Gertse said it is unlawful for local government to be generating an income at the expense of the already suffering citizens.

“The city is supposed to be working for its people but instead the people are working for the city. Debt collection via electricity units must fall,” she added.

The Heideveld Resident Association representative Vanessa Nelson said local government does not understand the concerns on the ground.

“Now is the time to stand up and fight back. They are exploiting our working-class women and the saddest part of it all is our pensioners. I’ve received a message for this DA mayor; I am inviting him to come to our pensioners, to sit with them when they punch in a R10 worth of electricity and when they switch that kettle on, and the lights go off. Have you no shame!?” said concluded.

An elderly woman who stays with her grandchildren proclaimed that the city should pay back all the money it has deducted from citizens.

“For old people we need free services, because they have been taking our money all these years, therefore we need free electricity, and everything must be free for us.”

A memorandum was handed over to the City of Cape Town, in the absence Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.