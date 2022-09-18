Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

City of Cape Town’s bulk water maintenance progressing

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The City of Cape Town says the maintenance of its Cape Flats bulk water network is progressing well.

This will continue until Monday.  Affected areas include Philippi, Grassy Park, and parts of Khayelitsha Site C, Lavender Hill, Lotus River, Manenberg, Mitchells Plain, Muizenberg, Ottery, Parkwood, Seawinds, Vrygrond, and Zeekoevlei.

Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, says earlier disruptions in areas not on the list have been resolved.

“The 1.8 meter valve has been removed and replaced with a new one. There’s good progress in terms of the maintenance of the other valves. The impact on our residents who experienced unexpected water losses yesterday has been attended to,” said Badroodien.

“We are confident that with the availability of our standpipes and water tankers we will be able to maintain access to water in our communities,”

Meanwhile, the City  and the Western Cape Government have called on the public to know the importance of estate planning. Representatives are in Fisantekraal helping recipients of subsidised housing with estate planning.

Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says education is important for first-time homeowners.

Booi says estate planning is empowering and provides further measures of redress. He says practical considerations like household budgeting, how to draw up a will and maintenance are vital for beneficiaries.

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.