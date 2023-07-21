City of Joburg identifies three possible causes of the blast

Share this article

The City of Johannesburg says it has identified three possible causes of the blast that caused the collapse of the Lilian Ngoyi Street, formerly called Bree Street.

At least one person died and 48 were injured, eight of whom are still in hospital following the blast.

The Johannesburg City Manager Floyd Brink speaks to the media on preliminary investigations into what may have led to the blast that caused the roadway to collapse.

Brink says, “These are, ignition of Methane Gas in underground stormwater systems due to sewerage ingress, the ignition of natural gas, mixed with air, in this case, oxygen in underground stormwater drainage systems or service ducts, and the third and last possibility, the ignition of gas from a gas pipe burst. At this stage the only potential cause appears to be warranted, accidental leakage of natural into the service duct reaching explosion concentration levels of 05-15% and was ignited by a source unknown at this stage.”

No need to evacuate

He says there is no need to evacuate any of the people who live on the Lillian Ngoyi Street. Brink says the buildings on the street are sound in structure and the gas in the atmosphere does not pose any risk.

“Those areas are structurally sound and are safe. At this stage, there is no need to evacuate the buildings in the area and as stated, Joburg Water will provide mobile water and sanitation services to residents in the area. We have also assessed the gas leaking into the atmosphere and have been assured by the Environmental Services and Air Quality Controllers of the city that the gas leaking into the atmosphere poses no risk to residents and as its concentration reduces rapidly in open air.”

Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, has reiterated that several roads in the Johannesburg CBD have been closed to the public following Wednesday’s explosion.

Source: SABC News