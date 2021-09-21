Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

City offices closed on Heritage Day

The City of Cape Town’s municipal offices, including cash, motor vehicle registration and licensing, and Human Settlements offices will be closed on Friday, 24 September 2021 for Heritage Day. The City’s three offices located at shopping malls will also be closed.

Customers should consider making use of convenient online payment options and the City’s e-Services, where possible. The City’s customer offices in the Lansdowne Corner Mall, Liberty Promenade Mall, Mitchells Plain, and Table Bay Mall will be closed on the public holiday. Residents are urged to do their urgent business before the public holiday or to visit the following day when selected offices are open to members of the public.

Customers are reminded that municipal accounts may be paid at any Shoprite, Checkers, USave, Pick n Pay, PEP, Ackermans, Lewis, Top It Up, Woolworths and Spar shops. Online payments may be made at www.powertime.co.za or www.easypay.co.za, and the renewal of motor vehicle licences may be made online at https://eservices.capetown.gov.za/.

Payment of pre-due date traffic fines may be made online at www.easypay.co.zawww.paycity.co.za or selected Spar shops.


