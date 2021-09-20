City officially opens Sir Lowry’s Pass Fire Station

Share this article

















The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service continues to bring services closer to communities with the official opening of Sir Lowry’s Pass Fire station, the fourth fire station in the Eastern District and the 32nd in the Metro.

“The City continues to invest in the safety and health of communities to ensure essential services are available to residents. Fire stations are centres of emergency response and the frontline personnel deployed work hard to safeguard lives and homes when called out to incidents. The location of the fire station, which has been operational since July 2020, is based on the growing demand presented by surrounding areas. From this station, firefighters will be able to respond quickly to possible fires in Sir Lowry’s Pass and neighbouring areas,” said Executive Mayor Dan Plato.

Sir Lowry’s Pass will cover Riemvasmaak, Uitkyk Informal Settlement and Rasta Camp Nomzamo, Lwandle, Sir Lowry’s Pass and Chris Nissen Park up to the eastern boundary between the Gordon’s Bay and Grabouw area.

“‘The location was chosen so that residents benefit directly as it not only improves response times, but also allows for direct access to an essential service”, said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith.

Furthermore, the newly completed extension of the Onverwacht Road, which was anticipated and assisted in guiding the location of the station, will speed up response times.

The fire station has an engine room with one fire engine, one support fire vehicle, currently seven fire fighters per shift and additional seasonal firefighters during the summer season.

In addition, the station has a medical treatment room, which is available on a 24-hour basis to treat and stabilise patients before transportation to healthcare facilities.

There is also a retention dam on site that will be used to reduce the use of potable water for ablution facilities.

The completion of the Sir Lowry’s Pass fire station has brought the number of fire stations within the city to 32, with a total number of 944 firefighters, including those who are currently in training.

Fires or any other emergency can be directed to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 021 480 7700 from a cell phone or 107 from a landline.

