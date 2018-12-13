Busted City staff appear in court

The seven employees at the Khayelitsha Drivers Licence Testing Centre in Cape Town who were arrested on Wednesday morning for alleged fraud and corruption, are expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

It is alleged that the employees allegedly asked for bribes in exchange for learner’s and driver’s licences.

Western Cape Hawks Captain Philani Nkwalase said the employees made it easy for anyone to access documentation without following the proper process.

“People would go and apply there because… you would get through quite easily and end up with your card without putting any effort in, as long as you pay your way through,” he said.

The alleged corruption has been done over a two-year period.

Spokesperson for the Western Cape Minister of Transport and Public Works, Donald Grant Siphesihle Dube said this is not the first incident of its kind.

“No less than 34 suspects, including nine examiners, have so far been apprehended in the Western and Eastern Cape provinces to address the fraudulent issuing of roadworthy certificates. These arrests sparked further investigations which linked to the arrests of the seven suspects today (Wednesday),” said Dube.

Meanwhile, the City’s safety and security director Richard Bosman, assured Khayelitsha residents that the testing centre would not close.

He said staff were transferred from other centres and that the Khayelitsha centre would be fully operational again from Thursday.

Dube said those who are found with fraudulent documentation will be dealt with in due cause.

“We might take long to investigate suspicious behavior but we will bring both parties involved with scandals such as this to book,” he said.

