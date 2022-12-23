City opens pools for the holiday season

Share this article

The City has secured enough chemicals to open municipal pools daily between 23 December 2022 and 15 January 2023. This is to ensure that children can enjoy every day of the holidays before schools re-open. The summer season continues until Easter and pools will be open, although operational times may vary.

The 16 community pools now opening daily from Monday to Sunday between 10:00 and 17:00 are Bellville, Bellville South, Bonteheuwel, Brown’s Farm, Delft, Goodwood, Hanover Park, Kensington, Khayelitsha, Lentegeur, Muizenberg, Parow North, Ruyterwacht, Trafalgar, Wesfleur (Atlantis) and Wynberg.

The four indoor swimming pools and Sea Point are also operational.

Retreat, Blue Downs and Strand open from 10:00 until 17:00, while Sea Point and Long Street are open from 07:00 until 19:00.

Eight swimming pools are temporarily closed due to structural, mechanical and electrical faults. Work continues at Athlone, Langa, Manenberg, Mnandi, Westridge, Parow Valley, Ravensmead and Newlands. Once repairs are completed, opening dates and times will be communicated to the public.

Please note that facility management may have to deviate from planned opening times, subject to the stage of load-shedding affecting their area.

The following measures will be implemented for load-shedding:

If load-shedding takes place before opening times:

pools may remain closed until electricity is restored in the plant room

pools may open for a short period of time and unexpectedly have to close again when water quality falls below standard

If load-shedding happens during operational times:

patrons will be asked to exit the water when water quality falls below standard

patrons may be allowed to remain inside the facility, avoiding the water, provided alternative recreational space is available

no additional costs will be incurred if patrons already inside the facility, remain there during load-shedding

Swimming pools may close until further notice, if extended load-shedding shutdowns cause mechanical and system failures in the plant room. In addition, patrons will be asked to exit the water and leave the facility as safety is compromised.

Please note that no tickets will be sold or new entries allowed at any swimming pool during load-shedding when systems are offline.

In the event that a swimming pool is closed and patrons are asked to leave, a new ticket will need to be purchased for re-entry.

Source : City of Cape-Town

Photo : Pexels