City proposes parking tariffs to expand

The City of Cape Town has been requested to expand managed parking to areas where there is a high demand for on-street parking. ‘Managed parking’ means the City charges a tariff for the use of an on-street parking bay and that the tariff is determined by the time the bay is being occupied. Time restrictions are also applicable in these areas.

Subcouncils, business owners, and residents from central business districts and popular recreational areas like Camps Bay and Muizenberg have requested that the City investigate expanding managed parking to these areas due to the rapid increase in demand for on-street parking.

The purpose of managed parking is to ensure a turnover of parking bays so that visitors have the opportunity to access popular destinations and facilities during business hours.

It is proposed that those who park in central business districts are charged per 15 minutes, and that visitors to recreational areas be charged per three hours. The management times are from 8am to 5pm on weekdays, and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.

The City proposes to expand managed parking to the following areas:

– Camps Bay (Subcouncil 16)

– Durbanville CBD (Subcouncil 7)

– Muizenberg (Subcouncil 19)

– De Waterkant (Subcouncil 16)

– Kenilworth (Subcouncil 20)

– Newlands and Rondebosch (Subcouncil 20)

– Gardens, Kloof, more streets in the Cape Town CBD (Subcouncil 16)

– Gallows Hill (Subcouncil 16)

Residents will have the opportunity to comment on this proposal from 13 November to 13 December 2019.

“I encourage residents to please participate in this process. We want to know your views, and want as much input as possible so that we can determine the need and the support for the proposal,” said the City’s Mayco Member for Transport, Felicity Purchase.

The following information will be available on the City’s website, at the affected subcouncil offices, and libraries:

– Maps indicating the areas and streets that form part of the proposal

– A questionnaire about residents’ parking experience in the areas that form part of the proposal

“I want to reiterate that the City has been requested to intervene. In some areas like Camps Bay residents have been complaining about informal car guard activity. The same applies in Muizenberg where the local business community, subcouncil and residents requested us to intervene due to the informal car guard presence and anti-social behaviour.

“Business owners have also requested us to expand managed parking to more streets in the central business districts in other areas across Cape Town because their clients cannot find parking. This often happens because those who work in the business areas occupy on-street parking bays for the whole day.

“We are eager to receive your comments. Officials will take all proposals and suggestions into consideration and it is, therefore, very important to say your say during this month,” said Purchase.

Comments, input and recommendations can be submitted as follows:

– Handwritten: deliver to any library or subcouncil office within your area

Picture: Pixabay

(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)

