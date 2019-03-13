City relaxes level 3 watering restrictions

Cape Town has double the water it had in 2018, after another small 1% drop in dam levels as of Monday 11 March 2019.

The City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation Xanthea Limberg has since announced a slight relaxation in Level 3 water restrictions.

Residents are now allowed to irrigate their gardens using water efficient methods.

“You are now permitted to water your garden using a dripper, drip line or soaker hose irrigation system, a sprinkler system or hosepipe fitted with a self-closing nozzle or water with a watering can or bucket,” she said.

Limberg said although water restrictions have been relaxed, residents should still adhere to the rules when watering their gardens.

“Municipal water for irrigation can only be used only on Tuesdays, Thursday and Saturdays before 9am and after 6pm, otherwise, no hosepipes or any sprinkler systems. No watering of gardens within 48 hours of rainfall and no washing or hosing down any hard surface or paved areas,” she stressed.

According to Limberg the easing of the restrictions is reasonable, given the current dam levels which are just over 53% in comparison to about 24% at this time last year.

Previously you weren’t allowed to water your garden with municipal water (hosepipes or sprinkler systems) at all.

Administrator of dearcapetown.co.za website za Sandra Dixion said many people fear that they won’t benefit from level 3 water restrictions as they might not have all the equipment needed.

“The opinion of many is that the relaxation of level 3 water restrictions is that it would only benefit those who are able to afford the fancy irrigation systems,” she stated.

Limberg reiterated that there are ways and means for low income homes to fully benefit from the relaxation of level 3 water restrictions.

For any other details residents can visit the City’s website on www.capetown.gov.za

Share this article











Comments

comments