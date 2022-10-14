Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
City showcases how technology can aid disaster risk reduction

The Disaster Risk Management Centre demonstrated how drones can be utilised as part of early warning systems for high risk areas, in the event of a disaster.

The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre hosted a two-day capacity building workshop for residents of an informal settlement in Kensington, to mark International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Participants were educated on different types of disasters, and mitigation measures, as well as compiling a list of hazards applicable to their environment, and what could be done to mitigate the risks associated with these particular hazards.

The DRMC also focused on early warning systems that could be implemented in the event of a disaster.

The exercise was hosted in collaboration with DMS NPC and  QP Drone Tech.

The DRMC conducts at least 25 Community Based Risk Assessment workshops per annum.

The 18th Avenue Informal Settlement was identified to be part of the programme, as the area is prone to localised flooding in winter.

Source: City of Cape Town


