City signs agreement with CT Tourism

Council this week approved another three-year agreement with Cape Town Tourism as part of its continued commitment to the industry, said Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management.

Alderman Vos, whose portfolio includes tourism, said the move to continue the City’s partnership with the Destination Marketing Organisation was an acknowledgement of the tourism industry’s impact on the economy and people’s livelihoods.

“Under our service delivery agreement with CTT, we detail our plans to produce world-class destination marketing material, visitor information services across the city and community tourism product development to support local businesses,” said Alderman Vos.

The body represents over 1 000 businesses from individual tourist guides, to restaurants, tour operators, accommodation providers, corporates, and airlines.

“Prior to the pandemic, the tourism industry employed around 150 000 people in Cape Town, making it the sector with the highest growth and employment potential,” said Alderman Vos.

The renewed CTT commitment comes as South Africa tries to recover from more than a year and a half of the national lockdown that has battered the global tourism industry.

“South African tourism lost an estimated R164 billion in visitor spending in 2020, new research reveals. Tens of thousands of people have lost their livelihoods. That’s not even taking into account the entire value chain of people working in manufacturing, transport and other environments.”

“With the traditionally busy summer season weeks away, the immediate priority is to implement campaigns that will convert potential travellers into actual visitors, and to help establish more ‘tourism-preneurs’ to diversify and innovate the range of experiences and products,” said Alderman Vos.

Internationally, CTT will roll out the ‘Find Your Freedom’ interactive video and partner with airlines and tourism destination bodies in key source markets.

On the domestic front, CTT is marketing to tourists with its ‘Captivating Cape Town’ initiative, where local travel industry experts give insider advice on the Mother City. The body is also aiming to show the accessibility and affordability of Cape Town with the pocket-friendly campaign, which highlights cost-effective experiences.

“These campaigns will coincide with programmes to bolster local tourist enterprises from the ground up. A prime example of this is CTT’s SMME training manual to help guide them in developing their businesses and being ready for the return of visitors. Tourism provides opportunities for economic growth and employment. We reveal the diversity and beauty of our city while stimulating trade and investments. And through partnerships with industry leaders such as CTT, we can reinvigorate the Mother City’s economy and make it better than ever,” said Alderman Vos.

