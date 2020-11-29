Facebook-f
From the news desk

CoCt law enforcement to crack down on alcohol this festive season

Local, NewsNo Comments
Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security in the City of Cape Town, JP Smith, says law enforcement agencies will focus on enforcing compliance of alcohol laws over the festive season. He was speaking in Philippi during the launch of a safer festive season campaign.

Smith says they have strengthened their working relations with the provincial government and police:

“For us road enforcement is a primary component of what we are required to do. Liquor plays a major role in unnecessary fatalities we can really slash as we saw during the beginning of the lockdown, take alcohol out of the equation and society transforms.”

Source: SABC News


