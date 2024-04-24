City Traffic officers arrested three suspects in two separate incidents early this morning

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The City’s Traffic officers arrested three suspects in two separate incidents on Wednesday morning. This follows reports of a stationary vehicle on the N1 incoming at the Durban Road off-ramp where they located a male passenger assaulting a female passenger. The driver was behind the wheel and tried to drive off, but officers managed to stop him.

“Further investigation found the driver to be under the influence, and he was duly arrested. The passenger was arrested for riotous behaviour and damage to council property after damaging the bonnet of the patrol vehicle,” said Cape Town Traffic Service Spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout.

In an unrelated incident, Mfuleni, the Transport Enforcement Unit officers arrested a 34-year-old on charges of failure to carry the firearm as prescribed by law, reckless and negligent driving, failing to comply with a lawful instruction, and resisting arrest.

“The officers were conducting an operation when they noticed a taxi driving on the incorrect side of the road, into oncoming traffic, and cutting off vehicles. They got the driver to stop, but he refused to open the door or window,” explained Bezuidenhout.

Officers eventually managed to get the door open, said Bezuidenhout, and the driver continued to be uncooperative.

“At one point, he pulled a firearm that had been tucked into the back of his belt, but officers managed to get hold of the firearm and cuff the suspect,” detailed Bezuidenhout.

Photo: VOCfm [Stock image]

